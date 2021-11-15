Michigan women's hoops (2-0) knocked down a bit in latest AP poll

Detroit News staff and wires

The Michigan women's basketball team hasn't lost a game, but it lost its spot in the rankings.

The Wolverines (2-0) dropped two spots, to No. 13 from No. 11, in the latest Associated Press rankings, which were released Monday.

Michigan opened with an overtime win over IUPUI, then easily beat St. Francis.

The top three in the latest AP poll, South Carolina, Connecticut and Maryland, remained unchanged.

Other Big Ten teams in the rankings include Indiana (fourth), Iowa (eighth) and Ohio State (21st). Michigan State (2-0) also received votes.

AP Top 25

1. South Carolina (previous: 1), 2-0

2. Connecticut (2), 1-0

3. Maryland (4), 3-0

4. Indiana (8), 2-0

5. N.C. State (5), 2-1

6. Baylor (7), 2-0

7. Stanford (3), 1-1

8. Iowa (9), 3-0

9. Oregon (10), 2-0

10. Louisville (6), 0-1

11. Arizona (22), 2-0

12. Texas (25), 2-0

13. Michigan (11), 2-0

14. Iowa State (12), 1-0

15. Oregon State (14), 1-0

16. Tennessee (15), 2-0

17. Florida State (16), 2-0

18. Georgia Tech (17), 3-0

19. Kentucky (13), 2-1

20. UCLA (20), 1-0

21. Ohio State (17), 2-0

22. West Virginia (19), 0-0

23. South Florida (21), 2-0

24. Texas A&M (23), 2-0

25. Virginia Tech (24), 3-0

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 56, Georgia 50, Michigan State 17, Missouri State 14, Washington State 10, Notre Dame 8, Arkansas 6, Colorado 5, DePaul 4, Oklahoma 4

