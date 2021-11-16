Tuesday's state basketball: MSU's Suzy Merchant collects 500th career win

The Detroit News

Michigan State women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant collected her 500th career win as a head coach, as the Spartans beat Valparaiso, 73-62, on Tuesday night at Breslin Center.

Merchant, who started her career at Saginaw Valley State before moving on to Eastern Michigan, is 500-277 overall, 299-157 at Michigan State. This is 15th season with the Spartans.

The Spartans have started 3-0 for the seventh consecutive season.

Players, coaches and Sparty held an impromptu celebration for Merchant after the game.

"One thing I'll say is to get all 500 of them, I'm really blessed that all 500 of mine came in the state of Michigan where I'm from, and that does not happen in our business very often," said Merchant, a native of Traverse City. "To do it here at Michigan State, growing up wanting to be a Spartan, I feel blessed and grateful for this opportunity to stand here."

Senior guard Nia Clouden had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while graduate forward Tamara Farquhar had 12 points and 19 rebounds. Junior guard Alyza Winston scored 17 and freshman forward Matilda Ekh had 11 points.

Grace White had 22 points and Shay Frederick 15 for Valparaiso (0-3).

Michigan State next plays Bryant at home Friday, before embarking on a three-game road trip.

More state women

►(At) No. 13 Michigan 73, UMass-Lowell 54: Four Wolverines scored in double figures, led by senior forward Naz Hillmon, who scored 19. Junior guard Maddie Nolan scored 18, on six 3-pointers.

Senior forward Emily Kiser had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and senior guard Danielle Rauch scored 10.

Michigan (3-0) next plays at Central Michigan on Saturday.

UMass-Lowell is 1-2.

