UM, MSU have work to do in College Football Playoff rankings

With huge games looming this weekend that will shape the Big Ten East race and more, Michigan and Michigan State held their spots in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

Michigan (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) remained No. 6 and MSU (9-1, 6-1) No. 7 in the rankings.

Georgia (10-0) retained the top spot. Alabama (9-1) was second. Oregon (9-1) is third. Ohio State (9-1) is fourth. Cincinnati (10-0) is fifth.

The Wolverines travel to Maryland on Saturday. The Spartans go to Columbus to meet the Buckeyes.

