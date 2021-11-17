Wednesday's state hoops: Oakland tackles Toledo, 80-59, in home opener

The Detroit News

We want Bama!

That's what Oakland men's basketball is probably thinking on Wednesday night after putting a beatdown on Toledo in its home opener, 80-59, in front of 3,616 at the O'Rena in Rochester.

Oakland travels to Tuscaloosa for a matchup with the Crimson Tide on Friday night.

Jamal Cain had a game-high 29 points, 17 rebounds, three steals and two blocks, Blake Lampman scored 18, and Jalen Moore had 17 points with 11 assists for Oakland (2-1).

Ryan Rollins had 21 points, Ray-J Dennis 11, JT Shumate 10 and Setric Millner Jr. had eight points and 11 rebounds for Toledo (2-1), which suffered the first loss of its season.

More state men

Mississippi State 77, Detroit Mercy 64: Iverson Molinar and Shakeel Moore combined for 38 points and Mississippi State defeated Detroit Mercy 77-64 on Wednesday night.

Antoine Davis scored 16 points to lead the Titans, who shot 44%. Prince Oduro added 14 points on 7-of-7 shooting and Kevin McAdoo scored 13.

Wayne State 68, Lewis 66: Brailen Neely had a game-high 22 points and nine assists with four rebounds and three steals, Mike Robinson had 13 points and seven rebounds, Ray Williams Jr. had 11 and eight, and Avery Lewis scored 11 for Wayne State (1-1).

Connor Niego had 17 points and seven rebounds and Bruno Williams and Beau Frericks each scored 13 for Lewis (0-3).

State women

Wayne State 85, Cedarville 83 (OT): Shea Tripp had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists, Alexis Miller had 18 points and three blocks, Sam Cherney had 16 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four blocks, Tori Perez had 13 points and six rebounds and Kate Sherwood scored 11 for Wayne State (3-0).

Emily Chapman had 20 points and six assists, Paige Garr had 18 points, Makenna Fee had 13 points and six rebounds and Anne Wheeler scored 13 for Cedarville (1-2).