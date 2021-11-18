Thursday's state hoops: Northern Kentucky narrowly beats Eastern Michigan, 74-73

The Detroit News

Bryson Langdon scored inside with 7.9 seconds left and Adrian Nelson registered 16 points and seven rebounds as Northern Kentucky narrowly beat Eastern Michigan 74-73 on Thursday night.

Sam Vinson had 17 points for Northern Kentucky (2-1). Chris Brandon added 11 points.

Monty Scott had 21 points for the Eagles (1-2). Noah Farrakhan scored a career-high 21 points but missed a game-winning jumper with a second to play. Nathan Scott had 15 points.

More state men

Saginaw Valley 80, (at) Western Michigan 63: Delano Smith scored 23 to help Saginaw Valley of the GLIAC pull off the upset.

State women

(At) Eastern Michigan 133, Grace Christian 45: Danielle Rainey and Treasure Thompson each scored 20 for Eastern Michigan (2-1).

Robert Morris 55, (at) Detroit Mercy 46: Robert Morris 55, (at) Detroit Mercy 46: Esther Castedo scored 23 for Robert Morris (1-2): Irene Murua scored 14 for Detroit Mercy (0-3).

Youngstown State 79, (at) Oakland 68: Lilly Ritz scored 24 for Youngstown State (3-0). Kahlaijah Dean scored 18 for Oakland (1-2).