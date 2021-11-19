Friday's state hockey: No. 13 Western Michigan upsets No. 2 St. Cloud State

Western Michigan hockey and senior center Ethen Frank sure do have a taste for the moment this season.

Frank scored four goals and added an assist on Friday night in Kalamazoo as the No. 14 Broncos took down No. 2 St. Cloud State with a commanding 6-2 victory.

Michael Joyaux and Drew Worrad each had three assists, Cole Gallant had two and Ty Glover and Max Sasson each added goals, as goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 28 of 30 for Western Michigan (6-4).

Zach Okabe and Mason Salquist each scored for St. Cloud State (9-3).

It's Western's third win over a top-3 team this season, as the Broncos defeated No. 1 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Oct. 22, No. 3 Minnesota Duluth on Nov. 5, and now St. Cloud State on Friday night.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday night back at Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo.

More state hockey

Notre Dame 3, (at) Michigan 2 (OT): Ryder Rolston scored at 3:36 in overtime for his second goal of the night and Hunter Strand also scored for No. 14 Notre Dame (9-3-0). Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson each had a goal and an assist for No. 1 Michigan (10-3).

(At) Michigan State 3, Wisconsin 2: Erik Middendorf had two goals and Jeremy Davidson had one for Michigan State (7-5-1). Jack Gorniak and Carson Bantle each scored for Wisconsin (4-9).

Michigan Tech 4, (At) Bemidji State 3: Tristan Ashbrook had two goals and an assist and Tommy Parrottino and Ryland Mosley each scored for Michigan Tech (6-4). Owen Sillinger, Lukas Sillinger and Eric Martin scored for No. 20 Bemidji State (6-5).

Northern Michigan 6, (at) Ferris State 3: Mikey Colella had two goals and an assist, Andre Ghantous had a goal and two assists, Vincent de Mey had one and one, and Oscar Geschwind had two assists for Northern (6-6). Brenden Rons had two goals and Drew Cooper two assists for Ferris State (4-9).