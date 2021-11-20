Saturday's state football: Grand Valley moves on, Albion eliminated

Detroit News staff

Bryce Young-Walls caught a pass for a touchdown and ran for another to lead Grand Valley State to a 20-3 victory over Lindenwood in an NCAA Division II first-round playoff game Saturday.

After Kollin Kralapp gave Grand Valley a 3-0 lead with a 21-yard field goal, Young-Walls made it 10-0 with his 2-yard catch from Cade Paterson with 2:04 left in the quarter.

Another Kralapp field goal in the third quarter made it 13-0.

A Logan Siebert field goal cut the lead to 13-3 later in the third quarter. Young-Walls provided the final margin with a 32-yard TD run in the first minute of the fourth quarter.

Grand Valley improves to 10-1, while Lindenwood finishes 9-3.

Division III

Wisconsin-La Crosse 58, (at) Albion 23: Jakob Parks threw five TD passes, three of them to Cameron Sorenson, as Wisconsin-La Crosse (9-2) eliminated Albion from the playoffs. Jack Bush ran for three touchdowns for Albion (9-2).