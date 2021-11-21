How far did UM rise, MSU fall in latest AP football rankings?

Detroit News staff and wires

Michigan jumped up two spots to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press football poll, released Sunday, after a 59-18 victory over Maryland on Saturday.

Michigan State, meanwhile, fell five spots to No. 12 after being routed by Ohio State, 56-7.

Georgia remained atop the rankings, but Ohio State shot up three spots to No. 2 after an impressive performance against Michigan State in which it led 49-0 at halftime.

Alabama, Cincinnati and Dame round out the top five.

In the coaches' poll, Michigan is sixth and Michigan State is 13th.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings will be announced Tuesday night.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (last week: 1), 11-0

2. Ohio State (5), 10-1

3. Alabama (2), 10-1

4. Cincinnati (3), 11-0

5. Notre Dame (6), 10-1

6. Michigan (8), 10-1

7. Oklahoma State (9), 10-1

8. Ole Miss (10), 9-2

9. Baylor (11), 9-2

10. Oklahoma (12), 10-1

11. Oregon (4), 9-2

12. Michigan State (7), 9-2

13. BYU (14), 9-2

14. Texas A&M (16), 8-3

15. UTSA (15), 11-0

16. Utah (24), 8-3

17. Iowa (18), 9-2

18. Wisconsin (19), 8-3

19. Houston (17), 10-1

20. Pittsburgh (20), 9-2

21. Wake Forest (13), 9-2

22. San Diego State (23), 10-1

23. Louisiana-Lafayette (22), 10-1

24. N.C. State (25), 8-3

25. Arkansas (21), 7-4

Others receiving votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3

