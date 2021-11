Tuesday's state hoops: Oakland hangs on for 76-73 win over Rice

The Detroit News Staff and Wires

Trey Townsend scored 25 points and Oakland held off Rice 76-73 on Tuesday night in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Jamal Cain had 19 points for Oakland (4-2). Jalen Moore added 13 points.

Carl Pierre had 22 points for the Owls (4-2). Chris Mullins added 17 points and Travis Evee had 11.

More state men

Bellarmine 76, Central Michigan 69: Dylan Penn had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists, CJ Fleming scored 16 and Sam DeVault 14 for Bellarmine (1-5). Harrison Henderson had 21 points and Jermaine Jackson Jr. 17 for Central (1-4).

State women

(At) Canisius 64, Detroit Mercy 55: Dani Haskell had 24 points, Cheyenne Stubbs 13 and Erika Joseph 12 for Canisius (2-3). Brandi Washington and Monique Pruitt each scored 16 for Mercy (0-5).

(At) Western Michigan 105, Olivet 29: Lauren Ross and Maddie Waters each scored 17, Gabi Saxman 15 and six assists for Western Michigan (3-2). Rachel Swartz scored 10 for Olivet (1-4).