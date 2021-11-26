COLLEGE

Friday's state hoops: Dunn-Martin leads Florida Gulf Coast past Western Michigan

Tavian Dunn-Martin poured in 29 points as Florida Gulf Coast topped Western Michigan 77-67 on Friday night.

Zach Anderson had 11 points for the Eagles (4-2), while Cyrus Largie scored 10.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 24 points for the Broncos (1-4), who have now lost four straight. Mack Smith added 16 points. Markeese Hastings contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.

Friday’s state women

Michigan 61, Oregon State 52: At Daytona Beach, Florida, Naz Hillmon scored 20 for Michigan (6-0). Oregon State is 3-1.

Michigan State 84, (at) Oakland 71: Nia Clouden scored 23 for Michigan State (5-2). Kahlaijah Dean scored 17 for Oakland (2-4).

Delaware 87, Eastern Michigan 72: Jasmine Dickey scored 48 to lead Delaware (5-1). Areanna Combs scored 26 for Eastern (2-2).

(At) Northeastern 63, Central Michigan 57: Northeastern (4-2) took the victory with a 27-17 edge in the fourth quarter. Molly Davis scored 32 for Central (1-3).

