Michigan, Michigan State move up in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll

Detroit News staff and wires

Not surprisingly, Michigan and Michigan State are moving up.

Behind Saturday's 42-27 victory over rival Ohio State, Michigan (11-1) moved up to No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia, unveiled Sunday. It was a four-spot jump from last week's No. 6 ranking.

Michigan State (10-2), meanwhile, moved up one spot, slotting in at 11 after a 30-27 victory over Penn State.

Georgia was a unanimous No. 1 for the eighth consecutive week. For the fourth straight week, there is a different No. 2 team behind the Bulldogs.

Michigan has its highest ranking since it peaked at No 2. in 2016. The Wolverines moved up four spots after emphatically beating Ohio State on Saturday to break an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry.

Cincinnati moved up to No. 3, flip-flopping with Alabama at No. 4. The Crimson Tide slipped after beating Auburn in overtime.

Oklahoma State moved up two spots after beating Oklahoma for the first time since 2014. The Sooners fell three places to No. 13.

Notre Dame dropped a spot to No. 6 and Ohio State tumbled five spots to No. 7 a week after it peaked at second last week.

The week before the Buckeyes were No. 2, Alabama held that spot. The Tide had replaced Cincinnati the week before.

Mississippi, Baylor and Oregon rounded out the top 10.

Associated Press Top 25

1. Georgia (62 first-place votes), 12-0, 1550 points (last week: 1)

2. Michigan, 11-1, 1449 (6)

3. Cincinnati, 12-0, 1422 (4)

4. Alabama, 11-1, 1388 (3)

5. Oklahoma State, 11-1, 1291 (7)

6. Notre Dame, 11-1, 1264 (5)

7. Ohio State, 10-2, 1147 (2)

8. Mississippi, 10-2, 1105 (8)

9. Baylor, 10-2, 1066 (9)

10. Oregon, 10-2, 932 (11)

11. Michigan State, 10-2, 877 (12)

12. BYU, 10-2, 839 (13)

13. Oklahoma, 10-2, 837 (10)

14. Utah, 9-3, 667 (16)

15. Iowa, 10-2, 662 (17)

16. Houston, 11-1, 603 (19)

17. Pittsburgh, 10-2, 589 (20)

18. Wake Forest, 10-2, 485 (21)

19. San Diego State, 11-1, 416 (22)

20. Louisiana-Lafayette, 11-1, 317 (23)

21. NC State, 9-3, 310 (24)

22. Clemson, 9-3, 269 (NR)

23. Arkansas, 8-4, 214 (25)

24. Texas A&M, 8-4, 117 (14)

25. Kentucky, 9-3, 82 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Penn State 5, Army 5, Fresno State 1.