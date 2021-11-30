Michigan makes leap in College Football Playoff rankings; Michigan State moves up

Big Ten East division champion Michigan has moved up to No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. Georgia remains No. 1, Alabama is No. 3, and Cincinnati is No. 4.

The Wolverines, who began the season unranked coming off a dismal 2-4 season, are 11-1 after beating Ohio State, 42-27, last Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Michigan plays in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday against West division winner Iowa. A win is expected to advance the Wolverines to a national semifinal game.

Michigan, which has not won a Big Ten title since 2004, is led by edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year, and running back Hassan Haskins, who has 18 rushing touchdowns.

Michigan State (10-2) moved up one spot to No. 11 in the rankings.

Oklahoma State is No. 5, Notre Dame checks in at No. 6, and Ohio State is No. 7.

