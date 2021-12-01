CMU, WMU take home top individual honors for MAC football

The state of Michigan got in on the MACtion in 2021.

Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III was named Mid-American Conference offensive player of the year, Western Michigan defensive end Ali Fayad was named defensive player of the year and CMU's Kalil Pimpleton was named special teams player of the year, in voting announced Wednesday.

Nichols, a redshirt freshman from Detroit Cass Tech, led the nation in rushing yards with 1,710, just ahead of Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, as well as all-purpose yards with 2,010.

He was the main spark for a Chippewas' team that went 8-4 and is bowl-bound, becoming the first CMU player to take the honor since quarterback Dan LeFevour in 2009.

Nichols was the MAC's freshman of the year in 2020.

Fayad, a senior from Dearborn, led the MAC with 11.5 sacks, which was seventh nationally. He also had 15 tackles for a loss and 35 tackles for the Broncos, who finished the regular season 7-5.

Pimpleton, a junior from Muskegon who transferred from Virginia Tech, averaged 20.25 yards on punt returns, and returned two for touchdowns — both in the same game, a win over rival WMU. The last Chippewa to earn that honor was Antonio Brown, in 2008.

Nichols and Pimpleton headlined the first-team all-MAC offense, which also included linemen Bernhard Raimann and Luke Goedeke from CMU, Mike Caliendo from Western Michigan and Sidy Sow from Eastern Michigan, which also finished 7-5. WMU receiver Skyy Moore also was first team.

Joining Fayad on first-team defense were CMU down lineman Troy Hairston and linebacker Troy Brown.

Second-team offense included WMU quarterback Kaleb Eleby and running back Sean Tyler, and EMU receiver Hassan Beydoun and kicker Chad Ryland, while second-team defense included WMU lineman Ralph Holley, linebacker Zaire Barnes and back Dorian Jackson, CMU back Devonni Reed, and EMU punter Jake Julien.

Third-team offense included EMU lineman Brian Dooley and tight end Thomas Odukoya, and CMU receivers Dallas Dixon and JaCorey Sullivan, while third-team defense included EMU lineman Jose Ramirez and WMU linebacker Corvin Moment. CMU's Marion Lukes was named third-team specialist for kickoff returns.

Northern Illinois' Thomas Hammock was named MAC coach of the year, Northern Illinois running back Jay Ducker was freshman of the year, and Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum won the leadership award.

Northern Illinois (8-4) and Kent State (7-5) meet in the MAC Championship Game at noon Saturday at Ford Field, while CMU, WMU and EMU will learn their bowl destinations Sunday.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984