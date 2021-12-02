Thursday's college hoops: Detroit Mercy men win big over IUPUI to open Horizon play

The Detroit News

Madut Akec scored a career-high 20 points, and Antoine Davis recorded his first collegiate double-double with 19 points and 10 assists as the University of Detroit Mercy men's basketball team downed IUPUI, 69-45 to open Horizon League conference play Thursday night in Indianapolis.

The Titans (1-6) started the game on a 11-0 run en route to earning their first victory of the season. B.J. Maxwell had 10 points for the Jaguars (1-6, 0-1).

Detroit Mercy shot 47.1% from the field, including 10-of-26 from three. Detroit Mercy also locked down on defense with nine steals and split the battle on the boards at 32-32.

More state men

Oakland 81, (at) UIC 77: Trey Townsend recorded 22 points, six rebounds, and three blocks for Oakland as it pulled out the win in its Horizon League opener.

Jamal Cain added 19 and Jalen Moore 14 for Oakland (6-2, 1-0 Horizon). Zion Griffin scored 24 to lead the way for UIC (2-5, 0-1).

The Grizzlies built a 12-point lead by the half, leading 41-29. After shooting only 33% in the first half, the Flames were able to close the gap to outscore OU in the second half, 48-40. Oakland converted on several key free throws down the stretch to seal the deal.

Oakland now maintains a first place lead in the Horizon League to begin conference play.

(At) Davenport 71, Wayne State 59: Cold second-half shooting cost Wayne State in its Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener.

Wayne State (1-3, 0-1 GLIAC) led 33-31 at halftime, but shot just 29% from the floor in the second half. Davenport (4-2, 1-0), meanwhile, shot 50% after halftime to pull away.

Avery Lewis led Wayne State with 19 points, while Ray Williams Jr. added 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Darian Owens-White chipped in 11 points.

Jarrin Randle led Davenport with 15 points off the bench.

Thursday’s state women

No. 24 Notre Dame 76, (at) Michigan State 71: Freshman Sonia Citron scored a career-high 29, and classmate Olivia Miles missed a triple-double by two assists in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Nia Clouden led the Spartans (6-3) with 20 points.

(At) Louisville 70, No. 12 Michigan 48: Emily Engstler had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Kianna Smith added 14 points and Louisville had a 25-2 run over the first and second quarters in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Naz Hillmon had 12 points and Emily Kiser 10 for the Wolverines (7-1).

Wayne State 58, Davenport 50: Rebecca Fugate scored 15 points, and Wayne State used a big fourth quarter to win its GLIAC opener.

Tied at 39 after three quarters, Wayne State (5-1, 1-0) outscored Davenport (0-5, 0-1) in the final frame to pull out the victory.

Kate Sherwood had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Wayne State. Scout Nelson led Davenport with 13 points and 11 rebounds.