UM's Hutchinson, MSU's Walker finalists for Walter Camp Player of the Year

Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III are among five finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis is the second defensive player in the group; Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young are also finalists, it was announced Thursday. The winner of the award, given each year to college football's best player as voted on by the 130 FBS head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced Dec. 9.

Hutchinson and Walker are both Heisman Trophy hopefuls. Voting concludes Monday and four finalists will be invited to New York for the presentation on Dec. 11.

Walker has helped lead the Spartans to a 10-2 record after rushing for 1,636 yards during the regular season, second among all FBS running backs. He also has 18 touchdowns. Walker, who on Wednesday was named the Big Ten’s Running Back of the Year, has eight 100-yard rushing games, including a season-high 264 in a victory over Northwestern on Sept. 3. He scored a season-best five touchdowns in a win over rival Michigan on Oct. 30 and earned Walter Camp National Offensive Player of Week honors.

The Wolverines are 11-1 and playing for the Big Ten championship Saturday in large part because of the performance of Hutchinson. He had three sacks in a win over Ohio State last weekend and set a single-season program record with 13 sacks. Earlier this week, Hutchinson was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year.