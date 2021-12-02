'I've got it pretty good': Ex-MSU QB leads NIU to MAC title game at Ford Field

When Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi went searching for a new school last winter, an 0-6 record actually was a selling point and not a red flag.

He knew he could make a difference at Northern Illinois, and that's exactly what he's done. The Huskies, picked to finish last in the Mid-American Conference, are set to face Kent State in the MAC Championship Game at noon Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.

Northern Illinois is seeking its first victory in the MAC Championship Game.

"Them going 0-6 almost attracted me to the program a little bit more," Lombardi said Thursday. "I could change the program, on and off the field. I knew I could come in and make a difference.

"I've got it pretty good out here."

Lombardi's past is well-told. He played three seasons at Michigan State, appearing in 22 games and nine starts — one being the monumental 27-24 upset of Michigan in 2020 in Ann Arbor, the city where he was born. But the Spartans finished the COVID-shortened season at just 2-5, and Lombardi, who wasn't recruited by Mel Tucker's new staff, was done in East Lansing.

When he went shopping for a new school, he had some ties to Northern Illinois. The offensive coordinator, Eric Eidsness, knew Lombardi's dad, Tony.

Rocky Lombardi and second-year head coach Thomas Hammock had a conversation, and Hammock told the quarterback what he could mean to the program's resurgence.

"I said, 'I know this is gonna sound crazy, but we are a tremendous leader away at quarterback from being a championship-type team,'" Hammock said. "I knew the type of team we were building.

"From a personality standpoint and from a leadership standpoint and from a competitive standpoint, he kind of fit the things I was looking for.

"Rocky came in and he was exactly what we needed."

Lombardi has played in 11 of Northern Illinois' 12 games this season. Working around some nagging injuries, he's 173-for-295 passing for 2,314 yards. He's thrown for 13 touchdowns and rushed for five, with seven interceptions.

Just two of those interceptions have come in MAC play. The last four games, he's thrown for 1,341 yards and seven touchdowns, with just one pick.

His best game came against Kent State, Saturday's opponent. He threw for 532 yards and three touchdowns in the 52-47 loss on Nov. 3. Kent State has the ninth-best offense in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Kent State has changed defensive coordinators since then, and Lombardi knows the game plan might be different Saturday. But Kent State still will have to attempt to take away Northern Illinois' rushing offense, which, at 231.5 yards a game, ranks fifth in the nation.

"It makes the pass game a lot easier," said Lombardi, 23.

Northern Illinois coaches and players have a motto — doing things the "hard way." Its origins date to the late 1990s and early 2000s, when Hammock was a running back at the school. Back then, the program barely had enough uniforms — for practice, each player was given two t-shirts and two shorts, and had to come up with some creative rotating — let alone a practice facility. That's not the case anymore, but the players still embrace the "hard way," albeit a little-less literally.

The Huskies are all about overcoming adversity, whether it was the last season, or the last game. Northern Illinois opened the season with a stunning win over Georgia Tech, then lost a close game to Wyoming before Michigan beat the Huskies, 63-10.

It was that game that players cite as the turning point.

"I just remember guys coming back into the locker room saying, 'We're never gonna feel like that again,'" said James Ester, a redshirt freshman defensive tackle from Detroit Cass Tech who has been bombarded with ticket requests this week.

"You could kind of just feel the energy."

After the blowout loss to Michigan, Northern Illinois went on a five-game winning streak, rolling through a very competitive MAC West Division schedule. All six MAC West teams are bowl-eligible, including Central Michigan (8-4), Eastern Michigan (7-5) and Western Michigan (7-5).

Next up for Northern Illinois (8-4) is a Kent State (7-5) team that last won the MAC title in 2012.

It's a long way from 0-6 — and Lombardi is a long way, in a good way, from Michigan State, which landed the three-star prospect from West Des Moines, Iowa, in April 2016.

"Rocky came in and he was exactly what we needed; he was exactly the leader that we needed," Hammock said. "All he's done is, every week, be the same person, be the same leader, show the same type of commitment. We wouldn't be here without Rocky Lombardi as our quarterback."

MAC championship

NORTHERN ILLINOIS VS. KENT STATE

►When: Noon Saturday, Ford Field, Detroit

►TV: ESPN

►Records: Northern Illinois 8-4, Kent State 7-5

►Line: Kent State by 3.5

