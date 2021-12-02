State hoops: UM women's coach thrilled Jim Harbaugh got time to build a winner

The Michigan women's basketball team was more than 1,000 miles from Michigan Stadium last Saturday, preparing to play a game in Daytona Beach, Florida, just as their counterparts on the football team were playing their biggest game in years, against Ohio State back in Ann Arbor.

The women watched the early moments of the football game at their hotel, eating lunch. They brought their iPads and laptops with them to the Ocean Center, and watched the conclusion of the game in the stands before tip-off in their game against Mississippi State.

The Wolverines erupted from the stands in the closing moments of UM's 42-27 win, which sent the football team this weekend's Big Ten Championship Game and, possibly, to the College Football Playoff.

"People kept looking over at us. We were going crazy," Michigan women's basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico said. "It was such a wonderful time to celebrate, just the work that those athletes have put in."

And, by the way, not just the athletes

"Listen to all the people on the outside, so many times, saying, 'Make a change, make a change, make a change,' instead of giving a person the opportunity to build something," Barnes Arico said. "I'm so happy to watch that Coach (Jim) Harbaugh had the opportunity to stay and build something. So many other people said, 'No, make a change,' and look at where they are.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity I've had to continue to build. That's what it's all about. I'm thankful for people who have given me that chance. It takes time, and it takes commitment. It takes commitment from your athletic department and from your university, to help grow anything."

Barnes Arico knows first-hand about, first, getting the opportunity, and, second, getting the time. She took over the Michigan program in 2012 — after the surprising resignation of Kevin Borseth, who wanted to return to coach Green Bay. She has taken the Wolverines to four of a possible eight NCAA Tournaments (2020 was canceled because of COVID-19), including the last three.

Michigan is almost certainly heading to another. Despite some key injuries, it has started the season 7-0, including a win over No. 16 Oregon State, and was ranked No. 12 in the country heading into Thursday night's game at No. 10 Louisville as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Big Ten play starts in a week.

Hours after Michigan beat Ohio State in football, Michigan beat Mississippi State, 64-48, in women's basketball, marking Barnes Arico's 200th win at Michigan. That's tops in program history, by a lot.

Barnes Arico didn't even know about the milestone until after the game, when a reporter asked her. She then turned to the program's SID, Sarah VanMetre, and asked, "Is that a big deal?"

"It means I'm getting old," Barnes Arico said, with a laugh. "No, it's pretty cool.

"The last 10 years have been incredible. The goal was to build a consistent program. I think that number reflects that. That puts a smile on my face.

"You know us coaches, we never take a breath. We are always kind of one to the next one."

The next NCAA Tournament would be her fifth at Michigan — which would match the program's total in all the years before she arrived from St. John's. Last season was a watershed moment for the program, which made its first Sweet 16. This preseason, it was 11th in the Associated Press poll, its highest ranking ever.

And the Wolverines are living up to the hype so far, thanks to player of the year candidate Naz Hillmon, a senior forward who's averaging 21.8 points and 10 rebounds.

Michigan's depth in the early going has been tested from the opening minutes of the season, when senior guard Amy Dilk went out with a knee injury that's expected to keep her out for half a season. Senior guard Leigha Brown also missed three games with an injury, but has since returned though still isn't 100%. She's averaging 14.3 points. Hillmon missed a game at Central Michigan with a non-COVID illness.

Through it all, including an eye-opening 67-62 overtime win over IUPUI in the season opener, Michigan has been forced to see what else it has. That revelation has been a pleasant surprise, including key minutes from the likes of freshmen guards Laila Phelia and Ari Wiggins, sophomore forwards Cameron Williams and Elise Stuck, and junior guard Michelle Sidor, among others.

Then again, depth often is the sign of a good program, rather than just a good team. That's what Michigan has developed under Barnes Arico, 51. There've been good spurts over the years, under the likes of Sue Guevara and Borseth. But nothing this sustained. Barnes Arico also has a WNIT championship to her credit, the year before this string of NCAA appearances, as well as a new contract that pays her more than $850,000 a season, among the best salaries in the conference.

There's that commitment Barnes Arico was talking about.

"We have made significant strides," said Barnes Arico, who has eight 20-win seasons in nine years. It almost certainly would've been 9-for-9 if not for that shortened 2020-21 season. "Some times, people on the outside don't see that. Even on the inside, sometimes, they don't see that."

Slam dunks

►The Oakland men were surging into the start of Horizon League play, Thursday night at UIC, thanks to the play of Marquette transfer Jamal Cain. The Pontiac native has won consecutive league player of the week awards. He's the only player in Division I averaging more than 20 points (22.6), 10 rebounds (11.1) and 2.5 steals (2.6) as the Golden Grizzlies have climbed to No. 1 in the national RPI rankings. The RPI factors in wins, losses and strength of schedule.

►Eastern Michigan is celebrating one of its legends, George "Iceman" Gervin, during its Dec. 11, home game against FIU. Gervin will be back on campus — that was one of first-year coach Stan Heath's goals: to get the alumni back in the fold — and the first 1,000 students through the Convocation Center doors will receive $75 from GameAbove, in recognition of Gervin's place on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. The Eagles will host an "ice-out," encouraging all fans to wear white; 3,500 t-shirts also will be handed out.

►The Central Michigan men are going to be well-prepared come the start of Mid-American Conference play. The Chippewas, under first-year head coach Tony Barbee, have played then-No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 9 Kentucky and just-outside-the-top-25 Xavier in the past two weeks — losing the three games by an average of 38 points. They also played DePaul and Missouri. It's a far cry from past soft scheduling by CMU, which is 1-6.

►Detroit Mercy senior guard Antoine Davis continues to add to his record-breaking collegiate career, his 23 points in Tuesday's loss to Northeastern moving him past John Long and into second place on the Titans' all-time scoring list. Davis is at 2,182 points, 137 behind Rashad Phillips — who has become a Davis cheerleader, writing on Twitter, "Burn it all down Jedi. I'm enjoying it all."

►It's officially been more than 1,000 days since the Hope women's basketball team lost a game — its perfect seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21 marred by the cancellation of the Division III NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19. Hope improved to 6-0 this season with a 91-42 win over ri Calvin on Wednesday.

►In Division II men, Grand Valley State (5-0) is ranked 13th nationally, Hillsdale (4-1) 16th and Ferris State (5-1) 23rd. In Division II women, Grand Valley State (5-0) is 13th and Michigan Tech (5-1) is 23rd.

State power rankings

MEN

1. Michigan State (6-2)

2. Michigan (4-3)

3. Oakland (5-2)

4. Detroit Mercy (0-6)

5. Eastern Michigan (2-4)

6. Central Michigan (1-6)

7. Western Michigan (3-4)

WOMEN

1. Michigan (7-0)

2. Michigan State (6-2)

3. Oakland (2-4)

4. Western Michigan (4-2)

5. Central Michigan (2-4)

6. Eastern Michigan (2-3)

7. Detroit Mercy (0-6)

Games of the week

MEN

►San Diego State at Michigan, 1 Saturday (CBS)

►Toledo at Michigan State, 5 Saturday (BTN)

►Michigan at Nebraska, 7 Tuesday (ESPN2)

►Oakland at Bowling Green, 7 Tuesday

►Michigan State at Minnesota, 9 Wednesday (BTN)

WOMEN

►Wayne State at Grand Valley State, 1 Saturday

►Michigan State at Iowa, 4 Sunday (BTN)

►Oakland at Central Michigan, 11 a.m. Tuesday

►Western Michigan at Detroit Mercy, 7 Wednesday

