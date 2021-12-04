Big winner in Indy is EMU rower, who walks away with $100K

The rower is a heck of a thrower.

Synene Maria Abukaram, an Eastern Michigan freshman who competes on the women's rowing team, doesn't need a scholarship anymore after winning $100,000 during halftime of the Michigan-Iowa Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Abukaram participated in the Dr Pepper tuition challenge, in which two competitors throw — OK, in recent years, contestants have found it's more efficient to shovel-pass — footballs into giant inflatable soda cans, from five yards away.

Abukaram got off to a slow start in the 30-second timed event, but rallied to beat a pharmacy student from the University of St. Joseph.

Abukaram, from Sylvania, Ohio, majors in athletic training at EMU.

Dr Pepper held the tuition giveaway contest in all of the Power Five football championship games Saturday. The winner received $100,000 toward tuition and the loser received $20,000.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984