Here's where WMU, CMU, EMU are going bowling

For the second time ever — and the second time in three years — all five Division I football teams from the state of Michigan are heading to the postseason.

Western Michigan (7-5) will stay closest to home and play in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit on Dec. 27 against Nevada (8-4). Central Michigan (8-4) will play in the Arizona Bowl in Tucson on Dec. 31 against Boise State (7-5) in a pairing of MAC-Mountain West teams. Eastern Michigan (7-5) gets the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Dec. 18 against Liberty (7-5), an independent.

These will be the first bowl games for the state's three MAC teams since 2019, after a shortened 2020 season because of COVID-19.

This also will be the first Quick Lane Bowl since 2019. The game was one of several bowls axed in 2020. Western Michigan last played in the Detroit bowl game in 2011, losing to Purdue, 37-32. It'll be Western Michigan's 11th bowl appearance. The Broncos are 1-9 in previous bowls.

For Central Michigan, buoyed by an offense led by the nation's leading rusher, Detroit Cass Tech alum Lew Nichols III, it'll be the program's 13th bowl appearance. The Chippewas are 3-9, without a win since the Detroit bowl in 2012. The Arizona Bowl is the only bowl game not broadcast on traditional television. It will be streamed by Barstool Sports. On Dec. 31, it is goes up against the national semifinals.

Eastern Michigan now has made four bowls under coach Chris Creighton, The program had just two bowl appearances — and none in nearly 30 years — before his arrival. The Eagles are 1-5 all-time in bowls, without a win since 1987.

Big Ten champion Michigan (12-1) will play SEC runner-up Georgia (12-1) in a national semifinal in the Orange Bowl in Florida on Dec. 31. Michigan State (10-2) will play ACC champion Pittsburgh (11-2), coached by long-time MSU defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi, in the Peach Bowl in Georgia on Dec. 31.

