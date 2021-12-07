Tuesday's state hoops: Oakland has 5-game win streak snapped by Bowling Green

The Detroit News

A missed layup in the final second sealed Oakland's fate in Bowling Green on Tuesday night, as the Golden Grizzlies had their five-game winning streak snapped with a 73-72 road loss.

Chandler Turner had 23 points and eight rebounds and Daeqwon Plowden had 16 and nine for Bowling Green (5-4, 0-0 MAC).

Jamal Cain had 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals, Jalen Moore scored 18 and Micah Parrish had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Oakland (7-3, 2-0 Horizon).

State women

Oakland 79, (At) Central Michigan 58: Kahlaijah Dean had 34 points and seven rebounds, Brenna Perry had 13 and eight, and Breanne Beatty scored 10 for Oakland (4-5, 2-2 Horizon). Anika Weekes had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Jahari Smith scored 16 for Central (2-5, 0-0 MAC).

(At) Oklahoma 94, Eastern Michigan 58: Taylor Robertson scored 21, Ana Llanusa 17 and Madi Williams and Kelbie Washington each scored 16 for Oklahoma (8-1). Areanna Combs scored 14, Danielle Rainey 11 and Ce'Nara Skanes had 10 and 10 rebounds for Eastern (2-4).