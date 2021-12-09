Thursday's state college basketball: MSU tops Illinois in Big Ten opener

East Lansing — A strong shooting performance in the second half powered the Michigan State women's basketball team to a 75-60 victory over Illinois on Thursday at Breslin Center in their Big Ten home opener.

The victory ended a two-game losing streak for MSU (7-4, 1-1).

Matilda Ekh finished with 20 points, including five 3-pointers to lead the way for the Spartans. Nia Clouden added 17 points for MSU.

Aaliyah Nye, an East Lansing grad and the leading scorer on the season for the Ilini, had 10 points,

Thursday's state men

(At) Kent State 69, Detroit Mercy 52: Detroit Mercy could not recover from a big second-half run by Kent State, losing on the road, 69-52 on Thursday evening. The loss capped off a season-opening nine-game road trip for the Titans, as Detroit will now return home for seven in a row.

Antoine Davis led the way for the Titans (2-7) with 19 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. Willy Isiani added 11 points, while Madut Akec chipped in nine points and seven rebounds.

Guard Malique Jacobs powered the Kent State (5-3) attack with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while forward Justyn Hamilton added 12 points off the bench for the Golden Flashes.