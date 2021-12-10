Friday's State college basketball: Eastern Michigan downs Binghamton

The Detroit News

A balanced attack from the Eastern Michigan women's basketball team powered the Eagles to a 66-62 victory over Binghamton Friday night in Ypsilanti.

Areanna Combs and Danielle Rainey led the Eagles (3-4) offense with 16 points each, while Lachelle Austin recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Eastern Michigan had four players score in double figures with Ce'Nara Skanes adding 13 points.

Binghamton (4-5) had multiple players recorded double-digits in scoring, led by Denai Bowman with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists.

Things got tight late for the Eagles, as Binghamton would not go down without a fight. EMU started the game with a 24-16 lead after the first quarter. The Bearcats would go back and forth with the Eagles, trailing 63-62 with 11 seconds remaining.

Combs came up clutch late, hitting two free throws and recording a steal to seal the deal, 66-62.