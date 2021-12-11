George Gervin honored at EMU game; Convocation Center to be renamed for him

By Steve Kornacki

Special to The Detroit News

George Gervin is the pride of Eastern Michigan University basketball, and he was honored Saturday afternoon in Ypsilanti with George Gervin Day and a big surprise. It was announced at halftime of the Eagles’ 92-88 four-overtime win over Florida International University that the Convocation Center had been renamed George Gervin GameAbove Center.

Gervin, 69, got choked up, and removed his glasses to wipe his eyes. However, the length of the game caused the postgame Zoom call between the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and media to be postponed. The “Iceman,” as Gervin was called, had a flight to catch back home.

EMU was called the Hurons and played in Bowen Fieldhouse in his era, and Gervin rocked the place during two seasons — scoring 17.6 points per game as a freshman and 29.5 as a sophomore in 1971-72 — and leading EMU to the NCAA College Division Final Four in his final year.

Gervin then signed with the American Basketball Association’s Virginia Squires, and went about filling nets with those red, white and blue basketballs. He played 12 of his 15 pro seasons for the San Antonio Spurs, winning four scoring titles and making 12 All-Star teams.

Gervin is by far the highest-scoring NBA player from a Michigan high school or college. His 26,595 points rank 17th all-time, and Benton Harbor High’s Chet “The Jet” Walker is next with 18,831.

Glen Rice, Magic Johnson, Kevin Willis and Chris Webber — all high school and college stars in the state — also rank in the Top 100.

But the “Iceman” scored better than any of them.

Gervin was a sight to behold with the basketball in his hand, and seemed to score in any and every way.

The 6-foot-7, 180-pounder had a smooth outside shot, and looked like a praying mantis in gym shorts when coiling to pop his high-arc jumper with that high release point.

He was something of a magician with his inside game, releasing the ball at all different angles with floaters and bankers. Whether off the glass or swish, it was pretty. He simply rammed down dunks when open, but seemed bored with the lack of a challenge.

The ABA merged into the NBA in 1976, and Gervin won his first NBA scoring title in legendary fashion. Denver’s David Thompson scored 73 points against the Pistons in the final game played at Cobo Arena on April 9, 1978. However, Gervin, playing that night in New Orleans against the Jazz, poured in a career-high 63 points, making his first eight shots and going 20-for-23 in the first half.

Gervin was told he needed 59 points for the scoring title, and got that and a bit more, finishing 23-for-49 in one of the most hot-to-cold halves possible. He was 17-for-20 on free throws.

Gervin finished with a 27.2 scoring average to 27.1 for Thompson. The “Iceman” averaged 29.6, 33.1 and 32.3 in winning his other scoring titles. He came in at 25.1 for his career — 10th all-time.

His teams reached the Western Conference Finals, but he never played in an NBA Finals.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996, and his No. 24 was retired at EMU 10 years before that.

Gervin made the NBA’s 50th and 75th anniversary teams.

He’s the subject of a documentary in the works and being handled by Mike Tollin, who produced Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance.”

Gervin is quiet and softspoken. He never drew much media attention, sailing under the radar. But he was always active with children in San Antonio and Phoenix, where he established youth and community centers.

"With all those accolades, I believe his work with children and his academies have elevated him to a level much higher than a great athlete," said EMU athletic director Scott Wetherbee. "He's a great person and in addition to him being in our Hall of Fame and having his number hanging in the rafters, we wanted to make sure his name would be synonymous with EMU."

EMU president Jim Smith said: "We are excited to put George's name on this building. George personifies the kinds of traits all successful people show: resilience, bravery, kindness and vision to make our world a better place. These traits are the cornerstones of our partnership with GameAbove. They continue to provide the vision to help move our university forward.”

GameAbove is an EMU alumni group united to give back to their alma mater, and committed $2.7 million to the athletic department in connection to the renaming. It’s to be spent for a variety of needs.

Keith J. Stone, a GameAbove advisory board member along with Gervin, said, "George has built a wonderfully impactful legacy. He is truly a special person to me and so many others across the country. As a Detroit native and one of the best to ever play at EMU, this recognition is long overdue given all that he has accomplished on and off the court.”

Steve Kornacki is a freelance writer.