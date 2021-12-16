COLLEGE

Former DI lacrosse star leads Ferris State football to brink of DII national title

Tony Paul
The Detroit News

Ferris State football is looking for its first national championship.

Its quarterback, Jared Bernhardt, is not.

"Jared," said Ferris State head coach Tony Annese, "has got first-hand experience with this."

Jared Bernhardt has led Ferris State to the Division II national-championship football game, after a decorated lacrosse career for Division I Maryland.

Bernhardt has emerged as one of the most fascinating if not under-told stories in all of college sports in 2021, showing up in Big Rapids late in the spring not knowing if he'd ever play a snap, and eventually becoming its go-to quarterback and Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference player of the year.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Subscribe to keep reading

Get unlimited digital access for only $29 for one year
Subscribe Now