Former DI lacrosse star leads Ferris State football to brink of DII national title
Tony Paul
The Detroit News
Ferris State football is looking for its first national championship.
Its quarterback, Jared Bernhardt, is not.
"Jared," said Ferris State head coach Tony Annese, "has got first-hand experience with this."
Bernhardt has emerged as one of the most fascinating if not under-told stories in all of college sports in 2021, showing up in Big Rapids late in the spring not knowing if he'd ever play a snap, and eventually becoming its go-to quarterback and Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference player of the year.