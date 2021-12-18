Saturday's state hoops: Depleted Wayne State squad suffers in loss To SVSU
The Wayne State men's basketball team played without four starters due to GLIAC COVID protocols, losing to Saginaw Valley State University 67-55 in Detroit on Saturday.
Tyler Witz scored a game-high 18 points for SVSU (8-3 overall, 3-1 GLIAC), and tied for the team lead in rebounds with eight, along with Tre Garrett. Delano Smith chipped in with 16 points.
Wayne State (2-5 overall, 1-3 GLIAC) was led by Freddy Johnson with 15 points. Mike Robinson nearly had a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Warriors held on to a 28-25 lead going into the half, but the Cardinals seized control midway through the second half with a 21-4 run to cruise to the comfortable win.
State women
North Dakota 70, Detroit Mercy 60: North Dakota led for most of the game to cruise to a 70-60 win over Detroit Mercy at Calihan Hall on Saturday afternoon. Melissa Leet earned a double-double for the Fighting Hawks (6-5), tallying 16 points and securing 10 rebounds, while adding six blocks and six assists.
Olivia Lane just missed out on a double-double for North Dakota with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Maggie Manson also scored 16 points.
Detroit Mercy (0-10) was led by Sydney Searcy scoring a career-high 21 points while grabbing a career-best nine rebounds with five assists and five steals.
The Titans took the lead once in the fourth quarter before the Fighting Hawks retook the lead on a three with 7:48 left in the game. But North Dakota scored on a three for the final lead change that spurred an 8-0 run in the middle of the fourth to put the game away.