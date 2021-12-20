Monday's college basketball: Taylor, Krikke lift Valparaiso past Eastern Michigan

Associated Press and News staff

Valparaiso, Ind. — Kevion Taylor scored 18 points as Valparaiso topped Eastern Michigan 67-55 on Monday night. Ben Krikke added 17 points for Valpo, while Trevor Anderson chipped in 15.

Kobe King had seven rebounds for Valparaiso (6-6).

Sheldon Edwards, who was second on Valpo in scoring entering the matchup with 13 points per game, scored 4 points. He shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

Eastern Michigan scored 27 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Noah Farrakhan had 17 points for the Eagles (5-6). Monty Scott added 10 points. Darion Spottsville had 10 points and six rebounds.

(At) Notre Dame 85, Western Michigan 52: Dane Goodwin scored 18 points to Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish cruised to a comfortable 85-52 win over Western Michigan.

The Fighting Irish (5-5) had four players score in double figures with Paul Atkinson Jr. adding 17, Blake Wesley chipping in 15 points and eight rebounds, and Cormac Ryan recording 13 points.

Lamar Norman Jr. led the way for the Broncos (4-7) with 15 points and five rebounds, while Markeese Hastings added 10 points and eight rebounds for Western Michigan.

State Women

Marshall 79, Oakland 58: Savannah Wheeler dominated on the offensive end for Marshall and powered the Thundering Herd to a 79-58 win over Oakland on Monday in the Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas.

The Thundering Herd (5-4) trailed by one at halftime, but a 21-6 third quarter run served as the catalyst to cruise to the victory down the stretch.

Kayla Luchenbach led the Golden Grizzlies (4-7) in scoring with 13 points, and sophomore Aaliyah McQueen added 12 points on 5-8 shooting, including 2-4 from deep.

(At) Green Bay 71, Central Michigan 67: Hailey Oskey was one of four scorers in double-digits as Green Bay was able to hold off Central Michigan for a 71-67 win at home.

Oskey recorded 19 points and five rebounds for the Phoenix (6-4), while Cassie Schiltz added 18 points despite Green Bay shooting just 38.5 percent from the field.

Molly Davis finished with 27 points for the Chippewas (2-7) to lead all scorers and Kalle Martinez chipped in 13 points and five rebounds.