Annual Oakland-MSU game could have NCAA implications, and not for Spartans

Detroit — The game means different things, to different people, at different times.

For instance, Oakland men's basketball coach Greg Kampe insists, to this day, that had his Golden Grizzlies finished the job against then-No. 1 Michigan State at The Palace in December 2015, that might've been a game-changer for the program. He believes a win that Tuesday night, rather than the 99-93 overtime loss before more than 20,000 at The Palace and a big audience from around the country watching on ESPN, might've triggered a series of hefty donations that could've led to a practice facility in Rochester.