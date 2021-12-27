Central Michigan's bowl status in limbo as Boise State deals with COVID issues

The Central Michigan football team arrived in Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday.

The Chippewas might not be staying there long.

Central Michigan on Monday was awaiting word whether Boise State would be able to play in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, scheduled to be played Friday. The Broncos, who haven't yet traveled to Tucson, were assessing whether they have enough eligible players amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, which already had canceled three bowl games.

If Central Michigan (8-4) is left without an opponent in Tucson, it would likely then match up against Washington State (7-5), which lost Miami (Fla.) as an opponent in the Sun Bowl due to COVID cases.

It was immediately unclear if a Central Michigan-Washington State game would be played in Tucson or in El Paso, Texas, home of the Sun Bowl. The cities are about a 4½-hour drive apart.

Settling on the Sun Bowl would deny Barstool a game in its first year sponsoring the bowl — a sponsorship that has been met with heavy criticism, given the brash media outlet's reputation, and that of its founder, Michigan alum Dave Portnoy. The game was to be streamed on BarstoolSports.com, the only bowl not scheduled to appear on linear TV.

A Central Michigan spokesman said early Monday afternoon it was unclear when Boise State (7-5) would make a final decision. Multiple reports said Boise State was set to get COVID test results back later Monday.

The bowl games canceled so far include the Hawaii Bowl (Dec. 24, Hawaii-Memphis), Military Bowl (Dec. 27, Boston College-East Carolina) and Fenway Bowl (Dec. 29, Virginia-SMU). The Gator Bowl survived, with Rutgers replacing Texas A&M in the game against Wake Forest on Dec. 31.

The Chippewas are set to play in their 13th bowl, looking for their first win since 2012 in Detroit.

