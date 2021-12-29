Detroit Mercy men's, women's hoops cancel next two games due to COVID

Detroit — The Detroit Mercy men's basketball team navigated last season without a COVID-19 outbreak. The Titans weren't so fortunate this season.

Detroit Mercy has canceled its next two games because of positive COVID cases on the roster. Called-off games include Thursday's against Youngstown State and Saturday's against Robert Morris. Both games were to be played at Calihan Hall.

The Titans' next scheduled game is Jan. 3 at home against rival Oakland.

Detroit Mercy (4-7, 2-0 Horizon League) confirmed the news Wednesday morning, and the games won't be made up. It's not yet known if the games will be designated forfeits or no-contests for the Titans.

The league announced Tuesday that games that are canceled would be considered forfeits, though commissioner Julie Roe Lach has authority to consider waivers from schools to designate games as no-contests. Roe Lach granted the no-contest waivers to UIC and IUPUI for upcoming games those schools had to cancel, saying they didn't have enough players to field a team because of breakthrough COVID cases.

The Horizon League still was reviewing information sent in by Detroit Mercy, including positive tests (at least one player has tested positive), and team vaccination status.

Most college basketball conferences are requiring at least seven active players and one available coach.

The Horizon League continues to require 10 days of quarantining for an athlete who tests positive, though league officials are having discussions about revisiting that in the wake of the CDC's recommendation this week that five days is enough if the person is asymptomatic — so long as the affected individual wears a mask when in social settings (on the court?) for days six through 10.

Detroit Mercy's scheduled opponents will play their games at Oakland, with Robert Morris playing at the O'Rena on Thursday and Youngstown State on Saturday. Oakland has avoided a major COVID outbreak, after playing last week against Michigan State, which will have four players out for Wednesday's game.

Meanwhile, Titans star senior guard Antoine Davis' quest to set the program's scoring record will be put on pause. He is 35 points from matching Rashad Phillips' record of 2,319.

Also, the Detroit Mercy women's team (0-11) has canceled its weekend road trip, which was to include a Thursday game at Green Bay and a Saturday game at Milwaukee.

Detroit Mercy joins Eastern Michigan as the two Division I schools in the state to have COVID-19 outbreaks this season. The Eastern Michigan men and women both have postponed multiple games this month with positive tests among players.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984