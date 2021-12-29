Wednesday's college basketball: Central Michigan topples Kent State 72-69

AP Sports

Kent, Ohio — Harrison Henderson had 18 points as Central Michigan broke its eight-game losing streak, edging past Kent State 72-69 on Wednesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Ralph Bissainthe had 12 points and nine rebounds for Central Michigan (2-10). Brian Taylor added 10 rebounds and Kevin Miller had seven assists.

Sincere Carry scored a season-high 22 points for the Golden Flashes (5-6). Malique Jacobs added 13 points and six assists.

(At) Toledo 83, Western Michigan 56: JT Shumate had 22 points plus 11 rebounds as Toledo romped.

Ryan Rollins added 20 points for the Rockets. Rollins also had five steals.

Both teams were playing their first MAC game of the season.

Ra’Heim Moss had six rebounds for Toledo (9-3, 1-0), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Setric Millner Jr., who was second on the Rockets in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

Lamar Norman Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds for the Broncos (4-8, 0-1). Markeese Hastings added nine points and 18 rebounds. Titus Wright had three blocks.