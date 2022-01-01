Saturday's state basketball: Oakland's offense hits high gear in win over Youngstown State

Associated Press and News staff

Rochester Hills, Mich. — Jamal Cain had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Oakland topped Youngstown State 87-72 on Saturday.

Cain made 9 of 12 shots, including 4 of 5 from distance, securing his second straight, and seventh total, double-double.

Blake Lampman had 18 points for Oakland (9-4, 4-0 Horizon League). Trey Townsend added 18 points and four blocks. Jalen Moore had 15 points and 13 assists.

Oakland posted a season-high 24 assists on 31 baskets.

Oakland totaled 50 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Michael Akuchie had 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Penguins (8-5, 2-1). Tevin Olison added 14 points. Dwayne Cohill had 12 points.

More state men

Ohio 59, (at) Western Michigan 47: Mark Sears had 21 points for Ohio. Jason Carter had 17 points and eight rebounds for Ohio (10-2, 1-0 Mid-American Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Ben Vander Plas added seven rebounds. Ben Roderick had seven rebounds.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Broncos (4-9, 0-2). Markeese Hastings added 14 rebounds.

State women

(At) Central Michigan 72, Northern Illinois 68: Molly Davis scored 32, Tiana Timpe 20 and Jahari Smith had 11 points and 21 rebounds for Central Michigan (3-8, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). A'Jah Davis cored 23 for Northern Illinois (3-6, 0-1).

(At) Western Michigan 55, Kent State 51: Lauren Ross scored 16 and Reilly Jacobson 11 for Western Michigan (7-3, 1-0 MAC). Clare Kelly scored 17 for Kent State (8-3, 0-2).