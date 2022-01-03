Detroit-Oakland men's basketball game off because of COVID; could be made up

Detroit — The Oakland-Detroit Mercy basketball rivalry has been put on ice.

The first meeting of the season in men's basketball, which had been scheduled for Wednesday night at Calihan Hall, has been canceled because of ongoing COVID-19 issues in the Detroit Mercy program.

The Titans canceled both games last week, against Youngstown State and Robert Morris, because of COVID-19. Those games won't be made up, and are considered no-contests, per the Horizon League.

This game also will be considered a no-contest, at least for now. The Horizon League has started discussions with Detroit Mercy and Oakland about trying to reschedule the game at some point later in the season, but that scenario and a possible date haven't been decided yet.

The Horizon League's default designation for canceled games is a forfeit, but commissioner Julie Roe Lach has the authority to deem games no-contest if a team is 100% vaccinated, as Detroit Mercy men are, and there still are breakthrough cases.

Most of Lach's decisions have been no-contests; Detroit Mercy women did take two forfeits last week.

Detroit Mercy's men players and staff members went through testing Sunday morning, and did not practice Sunday. The results were to come in Sunday afternoon; the plug was pulled on the game Monday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately clear if Detroit Mercy (4-7, 2-0 Horizon League) will play its other two scheduled games this week, at home against Milwaukee on Friday and Green Bay on Sunday.

Oakland (9-4, 4-0), which was without sophomore forward Micah Parrish last week because of COVID-19 but is expected to get him back this week, will play Green Bay on Friday and Milwaukee on Sunday, at the O'Rena in Rochester.

The next regularly scheduled meeting for Oakland and Detroit Mercy is 1 p.m. Feb. 13, Super Bowl Sunday.

Because of COVID-19 issues throughout the league last year, the rivals met four times during the regular season, with Oakland winning the first three before Detroit Mercy snapped a 10-game skid in the series.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984