Friday's college basketball: Oakland dumps fill-in Ohio-Christian, 108-40

A last minute change to the schedule proved to be no issue for the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Friday night, as they took care of business to cruise to a 108-40 win against their fill-in opponent Ohio Christian at the O’rena.

Trey Townsend finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Golden Grizzlies (10-4), with Chris Conway adding 22 points and 10 boards, and Micah Parrish chipping in 17 points and eight rebounds.

Devon Miller recorded 12 points and six rebounds for Ohio Christian (0-1), stepping in for Green Bay who had to cancel games at Oakland on Friday and Detroit on Sunday because of COVID-19 issues within the program.

Phoenix players tested Wednesday morning before playing UW-Milwaukee at the Resch Center later that night.

The results were returned after the game, with two coming back positive.

Men's top 25 results

No. 22 Xavier 87, (at) Butler 72: Adam Kunkel scored 25 points off the bench to lead No. 22 Xavier past Butler 87-72 on Friday night.

Kunkel sank 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 3-point shots for the Musketeers (12-2, 2-1 Big East). Paul Scruggs contributed 16 points — including 9 of 9 free throws — seven rebounds and six assists for Xavier.

Aaron Thompson scored 20 and Bryce Golden 19 points for Butler (8-6, 1-2 Big East).

The Musketeers shot 60.7% en route to a 42-31 halftime lead. The Bulldogs made 50% from the field, and the difference was 3-point shooting. Xavier made 6 of 11 while the Bulldogs missed 8 of 9 3-point shots.

Butler trimmed the lead to 46-40 in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the first half, but Xavier followed with five unanswered points. The Bulldogs cut the deficit to seven twice but could get no closer.

Xavier shot 55% overall and Butler 50%. The Musketeers sank 10 of 22 from 3-point range while the Bulldogs were 5 of 21.