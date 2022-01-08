Saturday's state basketball: Bumbalough leads Ball State over Eastern Michigan

Associated Press and News staff

Ypsilanti — Luke Bumbalough had 20 points as Ball State defeated Eastern Michigan 78-72 in Mid-American Conference play on Saturday.

Tyler Cochran had 17 points for the Cardinals (7-7, 2-1 Mid-American Conference), who ended a four-game losing streak on the road. Miryne Thomas and Demarius Jacobs added 10 points each.

Colin Golson Jr. had 16 points to lead the Eagles (6-7, 1-1). Noah Farrakhan added 13 points, while Darion Spottsville scored 12.

Monty Scott, the Eagles’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, was held to seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

More state men

(At) Lake Superior State 73, Wayne State 63: Malek Adams scored 24 and Kemon Bassett 19 for Lake State (9-3, 4-2 GLIAC). Darian Owens-White scored 18 and Brailen Neely 16 for Wayne State (2-5, 1-3).

State women

(At) Eastern Michigan 80, Central Michigan 60: Areanna Combs scored 16, Danielle Rainey 15 and Ce'Nara Skanes 14 for Eastern (4-5, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). Molly Davis scored 20 and Jahari Smith 15 for Central (3-10, 1-3).

Toledo 76, (at) Western Michigan 67: Sophia Wiard scored 23 and Jayda Jansen 12 Toledo (10-3, 4-0 MAC). Lauren Ross scored 22 and Reilly Jacobson 14 for Western (8-4, 2-1).

(At) Purdue Fort Wayne 62, Detroit Mercy 57: The Titans began the fourth quarter with a 45-39 lead but Fort Wayne took the lead for keeps on a bucket by Amellia Bromenschenkel making it 57-55 with 1:53 left. Audra Emmerson scored 17 for Fort Wayne (3-10, 2-4 Horizon League). Janna Lewis scored 18 and Irene Murua 12 for the Titans (0-12, 0-5).