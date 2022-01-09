Sunday's state hoops: OU blitzes Milwaukee in Horizon matchup, 86-65

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies used a balanced offensive attack, with five players scoring in double figures as OU put down a 86-65 thumping on visiting Milwaukee Sunday afternoon at the O'Rena.

Micah Parrish led the charge for Oakland (11-4, 5-0 Horizon) with 19 points and five rebounds, while Jalen Moore added a double-double with 15 points and 14 assists. Trey Townsend and Jamal Cain each added 15 points, with Blake Lampman chipping in 11 points.

Josh Thomas scored 17 points for Milwaukee (5-11, 3-4 Horizon), with DeAndre Gholston adding 13 points for the Panthers.

Although Milwaukee shot 54 percent from the the field in the first half, the Panthers could not get out of their own way, committing 12 turnovers that turned into 21 points on offense for Oakland, spurring a 47-32 advantage heading into halftime.

The Panthers cleaned up the mess in the second half with just six turnovers, but the Golden Grizzlies used each opportunity to convert another 21 points on the other end.

The Golden Grizzlies remained perfect in conference play, as well as at home moving to 5-0 in the O'Rena on the season.

Women's state hoops

No. 8 Michigan 76, Rutgers 47: No. 8-ranked Michigan used a 17-2 blitz in the first quarter to set the tone, as they cruised to a 76-47 victory over visiting Rutgers on Sunday at the Crisler Center.

The Wolverines (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten) had three players finish in double figures, led by Naz Hillmon and Leigha Brown scoring 19 points each, with Maddie Nolan chipped in 14 points, including shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from distance.

Lasha Petree finished with 18 points to lead Rutgers (7-10, 0-5 Big Ten), while Shug Dickson added 14 points.

Michigan played their first game of the new year at home, and with the win moved to 8-0 at the Crisler Center.

The Wolverines were able to keep their foot on the gas against the Scarlett Knights thanks to stifling defense. Michigan held Rutgers to only 32 percent shooting, while going 56 percent from the field on offense, including 9-15 from deep.

Purdue 69, MSU 59: Michigan State struggled down the stretch to keep momentum on offense, and in the end suffered a 69-59 setback to Purdue on Sunday at the Breslin Center.

Brooke Moore had 22 points off the bench for Purdue (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten), which included 10 points in a big fourth quarter comeback by the Boilermakers.

Taiyier Parks had 16 points off the bench to lead the Spartans (8-7, 2-2 Big Ten) and was one of three players in double figures scoring. Farquhar, a transfer from Purdue, added 11 points and nine rebounds, while Alisia Smith added 10 points for MSU.

MSU led 44-43 heading into the final period and got a basket early in the fourth from Parks. That would be their only score for over four minutes. Purdue responded with 12-0 run in that span to gain control and win its fifth straight.

The Spartans had seven turnovers in the final quarter to aid the strong finish by Purdue, which shot 61.5% from the floor in the last 10 minutes while outscoring MSU, 26-15.

One major key to the game was the Boilermakers ability to slow down Nia Clouden, who was held to a season-low seven points. Clouden, entered the game the Big Ten's second-leading scorer at 22.5 points per game, was just 2 of 13 from the field.