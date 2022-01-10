Michigan falls out of top 10 in Associated Press women's college basketball poll

Detroit News staff and wires

Michigan saw a winning steak end, as well as its stay in the top 10 in the Associated Press women's basketball poll, at least for now.

The Wolverines (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten) dropped three spots to No. 11 in this week's poll, released Monday. Michigan split its two games last week, falling at Nebraska, 79-58, to halt a five-game winning streak, before rebounding Sunday with a 76-47 victory over Rutgers.

South Carolina beat two more ranked opponents to strengthen its grip on the No. 1 spot in the poll.

The Gamecocks topped then-No. 13 LSU and No. 21 Kentucky this past week to raise their record to 8-0 against Top 25 teams this season. South Carolina remained the No. 1 team Monday, garnering 26 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel.

Stanford and Louisville were the next two teams in the poll. The Cardinals received the other four No. 1 votes. N.C. State moved up to fourth while Tennessee was fifth. It’s the Lady Vols’ highest ranking since Nov. 23, 2015.

Indiana remained sixth while Arizona fell three spots to seventh after suffering its first loss of the season to Southern California on Sunday.

Maryland, Iowa State and UConn rounded out the top 10. It’s Iowa State’s best ranking in 20 years. The Cyclones hadn’t been in the top 10 since the final poll of the 2002 season.

Colorado, the last undefeated team, re-entered the Top 25 at No. 22 and Kansas State also came into the poll at 25. The Buffaloes’ next game is against the No. 2 Cardinal on Friday. The Wildcats, who were ranked for the first time since 2017, host Iowa State on Tuesday.

Iowa and Ohio State fell out of the poll.

Associated Press Top 25 women

1. South Carolina (26 first-place votes), 15-1, 745 (last week: 1)

2. Stanford, 11-3, 703 (2)

3. Louisville (4), 13-1, 698 (3)

4. NC State, 14-2, 655 (5)

5. Tennessee, 15-1, 613 (7)

6. Indiana, 12-2, 606 (6)

7. Arizona, 11-1, 561 (4)

8. Maryland, 12-4, 511 (10)

9. Iowa State, 14-1, 489 (12)

10. UConn, 7-3, 476 (11)

11. Michigan, 13-2, 455 (8)

12. LSU, 15-2, 403 (13)

13. Texas, 11-2, 394 (9)

14. Baylor, 10-3, 364 (14)

15. Georgia Tech, 11-3, 324 (16)

16. Duke, 11-2, 275 (17)

17. Georgia, 13-3, 243 (15)

18. BYU, 12-1, 203 (18)

19. Kentucky, 8-4, 156 (21)

20. Notre Dame, 11-3, 148 (20)

21. North Carolina, 14-1, 147 (19)

22. Colorado, 13-0, 118 (NR)

23. Oklahoma, 13-2, 109 (23)

24. South Florida, 11-4, 92 (24)

25. Kansas State, 13-2, 83 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 52, Iowa 38, Ohio State 31, Missouri State 15, DePaul 12, Missouri 12, Nebraska 10, Mississippi 6, Virginia Tech 3.