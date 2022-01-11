Tuesday's state hoops: McBride carries E. Michigan past Cent. Michigan, 99-68

Bryce McBride had 16 points off the bench to lift Eastern Michigan to a 99-68 win over Central Michigan on Tuesday night.

Kevin-David Rice had 15 points for Eastern Michigan (7-7, 2-1 Mid-American Conference). Monty Scott added 13 points. Darion Spottsville had 12 points.

Eastern Michigan scored 53 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Chippewas (2-12, 1-2). Ralph Bissainthe added 15 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Healy had 12 points.

Buffalo 78, Western Michigan 64

Ronaldo Segu had 17 points to lead five Buffalo players in double figures as the Bulls beat Western Michigan 78-64 on Tuesday night.

David Skogman added 14 points for the Bulls (8-6, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Josh Mballa chipped in 13, Keishawn Brewton scored 12 and Jeenathan Williams had 10. Skogman also had 11 rebounds, while Brewton posted five steals.

Markeese Hastings had 12 points for the Broncos (4-11, 0-4), whose losing streak reached five games. B. Artis White added 12 points. Mack Smith had 10 points.