Saturday state basketball: Second half surge pushes OU past IPFW

Associated Press

After trailing 36-30 heading into halftime, the Oakland Golden Grizzlies rallied in the second half to escape with a 76-68 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on the road Saturday afternoon.

Jalen Moore led the charge Oakland (13-4, 7-0 Horizon) filling the stat sheet with 24 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Jamal Cain added 18 points and six rebounds, with Trey Townsend playing all 40 minutes and finishing with 15 points.

Jarred Godfrey scored a game-high 25 points to lead the way for IPFW (8-8, 4-4 Horizon), with Godfrey finishing as the lone double-digit scorer for the Mastodons.

More state men

Miami (Ohio) 70, (at) Western Michigan 62: Mekhi Lairy and Delonte Brown both finished with with 15 points to lead Miami (Ohio) (8-7; 2-2 MAC). Lamar Norman Jr. scored a game-high for WMU (4-12; 0-5 MAC) with 26 points.

Northern Michigan 88, (at) Wayne State 78: John Kerr scored 21 and Justin Brookens 16 for Northern Michigan (7-8, 3-5 GLIAC). Brailen Neely scored 20 and Antonio Marshall 18 for Wayne State (2-8, 1-6).

State women

(At) Kent State 83, Eastern Michigan 58: Bridget Dunn scored 19 for Kent State (10-5, 2-4 MAC). Areanna Combs scored 13 for Eastern (4-7, 1-3).

Ohio 75, (at) Central Michigan 65: Cierra Hooks lead Ohio (8-4, 2-1 MAC) with 30 points. Molly Davis scored 18 for Central (3-12, 1-5).

(At) Wayne State 71, Northern Michigan 56: Grace George scored 17 and Kate Sherwood and Alexis Miller each scored 12 for Wayne State (8-4, 4-3 GLIAC). Makaylee Kuhn scored 13 for Northern (7-5, 2-3).