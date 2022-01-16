Michigan loses commitment from 2023 class four-star DL Joel Starlings

Angelique S. Chengelis

The Detroit News

Michigan has lost four-star defensive lineman Joel Starlings, who announced Sunday night he had decided to decommit from the 2023 class.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Starlings, who plays at Richmond (Va.) Benedictine, said in a post on Twitter his commitment changed when defensive line coach Shaun Nua left Michigan earlier this month for the same coaching position at USC.

“With the changing of the coaching situation at my position at the University of Michigan, me and my family have decided to re-open my recruitment from here on out,” Starlings wrote “With this decision I will be keeping all options open to other schools. God Bless! #RespectMyDecision".

Starlings is ranked 27th nationally at his position according to 247Sports Composite. Michigan now has four commitments to the 2023 class.

