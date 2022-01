Former Michigan State guard Foster Loyer has found a home at Davidson.

The same can be said for ex-Detroit Country Day guard Wendell Green Jr. at Auburn.

Loyer is averaging 15.9 points, 3.6 assists and shooting a cool 46.1% for the Atlantic 10-leading Wildcats. Green is contributing 13.2 points, 4.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds for the No. 2-ranked Tigers.