Wednesday's state hoops: W. Michigan holds off E. Michigan for 62-57 road win

After a 11-day hiatus, Western Michigan returned to action to pull out a 62-57 victory over Eastern Michigan in Ypsilanti on Wednesday.

Lauren Ross finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Broncos (9-4, 3-1 MAC), who had four players score in double figures with Megan Wagner adding 12 points and four rebounds playing all 40 minutes.

Juanita Agosto recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (4-8, 2-3 MAC), while Ce'Nara Skanes finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

The nearly two-week lay-off for Western Michigan was due to the Mid-American Conference COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols, and the rust showed early on.

The Broncos trailed 16-10 after the first period, but picked up the pace in the second quarter to take a 34-32 advantage into halftime.

After both teams combined to score only 10 points in the third quarter, Western took control in the final period to hold on for the conference win.

(At) Bowling Green 92, Central Michigan 68: Missing multiple players from it's lineup, Central Michigan started off strong, but was unable to keep pace on the road in a 92-68 loss to Bowling Green on Wednesday night.

Molly Davis led all scorers with 29 points for the Chippewas (3-13, 1-6 MAC), who didn't have much to match the balance the home team provided.

Kadie Hempfling finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for the Falcons (7-6, 2-2 MAC), who had six players score in double figures with Jocelyn Tate adding 13 points and six rebounds.

Central Michigan trailed 22-21 after the opening period, but Bowling Green used a 27-15 blitz in the second quarter to distance themselves and never looked back to cruise for the victory.