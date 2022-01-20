CMU football adds Miami (Fla.) for 2026, will net $1.3M payday

Central Michigan football has signed on to play at Miami (Fla.) in 2026, marking the second meeting between the schools. Miami won 17-12 at Hard Rock Stadium in 2019.

The game will net Central Michigan a $1.3 million payday, a university spokesperson confirmed.

"We remain focused on playing in areas of the country that have a strong CMU connection, whether it is through alumni development or recruiting future student-athletes," athletic director Amy Folan said.

"This is also an opportunity for our program to play in one of the best venues in the world, a place that has hosted the Super Bowl and other marquee events."

Central Michigan's nonconference schedule in 2026 also includes a road game at New Mexico State and a home game against Wyoming.

The Chippewas, under head coach Jim McElwain, are coming off one of the program's best seasons in recent memory, at 9-4 with a victory over Washington State in the Sun Bowl. They made a last-minute transition from the Arizona Bowl when BYU couldn't play in Arizona.

Here's a look at future nonconference schedules for the state's mid-major schools:

►Central Michigan: 2022 — at Oklahoma State, vs. South Alabama, at Penn State. 2023 — at Michigan State, vs. New Hampshire, at Notre Dame, at South Alabama. 2024 — at Florida International, at Illinois, vs. San Diego State. 2025 — at San Jose State, at Michigan State. 2026 — at New Mexico State, vs. Wyoming, at Miami (Fla.). 2027 — at Michigan State, at Wyoming. 2028 — at Michigan State, at San Diego State.

►Eastern Michigan: 2022 — vs. Eastern Kentucky, at Louisiana, at Arizona State, vs. UMass. 2023 — vs. Howard, at Minnesota, vs. UMass, at Liberty. 2024 — at UMass, at Washington, vs. Liberty, vs. Saint Francis U. 2025 — at Texas State, at Kentucky, vs. Louisiana. 2026 — at Michigan State. 2027 — vs. San Diego State, at Georgia Southern. 2029 — vs. Georgia Southern.

►Western Michigan: 2022 — at Michigan State, vs. Pittsburgh, at San Jose State, vs. New Hampshire. 2023 — vs. Saint Francis U, at Syracuse, at Iowa. 2024 — at Wisconsin, vs. Stony Brook, at Marshall, at Ohio State. 2025 — at Michigan State, vs. Marshall, at Illinois.

