Thursday's state hoops: Oakland goes down in rematch with Milwaukee, 88-78

Josh Thomas had 22 points and six rebounds as Milwaukee beat Oakland 88-78 on Thursday night.

Vin Baker Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds for Milwaukee (7-12, 5-5 Horizon). Jordan Lathon had 16 points and six rebounds. Tafari Simms had 13 points.

Jamal Cain had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (13-5, 7-1 Horizon), whose six-game win streak ended. Trey Townsend added 16 points and eight rebounds. Blake Lampman had 14 points.

The Panthers evened the season series against the Golden Grizzlies. Oakland defeated Milwaukee 86-65 on Jan. 9.

More state men

(At) Green Bay 70, Detroit Mercy 63: Cade Meyer had 16 points as Green Bay beat Detroit 70-63 on Thursday night.

Donovan Ivory had 13 points for Green Bay (4-13, 3-5 Horizon). Japannah Kellogg III added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Lucas Stieber had six assists.

Antoine Davis had 25 points for the Titans (5-10, 3-3 Horizon). Madut Akec added 16 points, and Noah Waterman had 10 points and seven rebounds.

(At) Parkside 89, Wayne State 69: Wayne State lost its sixth straight in a road matchup at Parkside, 89-69 on Thursday.

Tray Croft scored a game-high 25 points for the Rangers (8-8, 5-4 GLIAC), while Colin O'Rourke had 19 points and Vinson Sigmon, Jr. added 17 points.

Brailen Neely led four Warriors (2-10, 1-8 GLIAC) in double figures with 14 points, with David Hughes chipping in 10 points and 11 rebounds.

State women

No. 8 Michigan 83, Wisconsin 44: No. 8 Michigan used a 25-5 surge in the second quarter to blitz visiting Wisconsin en route to a dominate 83-44 win at Crisler Center on Thursday night.

Naz Hillmon led the way for the Wolverines (16-2, 7-1 Big Ten) with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Sydney Hilliard finished with 13 points for Wisconsin (4-13,1-6 Big Ten).

Wayne State 85, (at) Parkside 84: A layup by Kate Sherwood with five seconds left helped Wayne State steal a win on the road against Parkside, 85-84, in a back and forth conference battle.

Sherwood finished with 25 points and five rebounds to lead the way for the Warriors (9-4, 5-3 GLIAC), with backcourt mate Alexis Miller adding 16 points.

Alyssa Nelson scored a game-high 26 points for the Rangers (6-10, 3-5 GLIAC).

(At) Oakland 80, Detroit Mercy 50: The Oakland Golden Grizzlies seized control from the opening period and never looked back on their way to a 80-50 rout over Detroit Mercy at the O'Rena.

Aaliyah McQueen scored a game-high 15 points for Oakland (8-8, 6-3 Horizon), who had four players finish with double figures in scoring.

Brandi Washington led the way for the Detroit (0-17, 0-10 Horizon) with 14 points.