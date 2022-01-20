Michigan series put No. 3/4 WMU hockey on map; Broncos want another shot, perhaps in NCAAs

It was a Thursday like so many other Thursdays, last July 29. Pat Ferschweiler was across town in Kalamazoo, running a hockey school, when he got a call from his boss, head hockey coach Andy Murray.

Murray wanted to meet in then-athletic director Kathy Beauregard's office.

Within hours, Ferschweiler had landed his dream job as head coach of the program he once starred for, after Murray, suddenly and surprisingly, decided to step down after 10 seasons and two NCAA Tournament appearances.