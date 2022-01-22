Saturday's state basketball: Cain scores 26, Oakland defeats Green Bay

Associated Press

Green Bay, Wis. — Jamal Cain had 26 points and 21 rebounds as Oakland beat Green Bay 68-61 on Saturday. Trey Townsend added 23 points for the Golden Grizzlies.

Cain hit all 14 of his free-throw attempts.

Jalen Moore had 11 points and seven assists for Oakland (14-5, 8-1 Horizon League).

Donovan Ivory had 18 points for the Phoenix (4-14, 3-6). Cade Meyer added 16 points and eight rebounds. Emmanuel Ansong had 13 points.

More state men

Detroit Mercy 71, (at) Milwaukee 58: Antoine Davis had 30 points as Detroit Mercy ended a three-game losing streak. Davis buried a 3-pointer and followed that with a layup with 3:31 to go to give Detroit Mercy a 57-54 lead and the Titans never trailed again.

Madut Akec had 11 points for the Titans (6-10, 4-3 Horizon League), which also ended its four-game road losing streak.

DeAndre Gholston had 12 points for the Panthers (7-13, 5-6), who saw their two-game winning streak come to an end. The Panthers have lost four of six.

The Titans swept the Panthers this season. Detroit Mercy defeated Milwaukee 85-60 on Jan. 7.

(At) Purdue Northwest 93, Wayne State 75: Anthony Barnard scored 21 and Kai Steinman 20 for Purdue Northwest (5-13, 2-8 GLIAC). Brailen Neely scored 21 and Ray Williams Jr. 13 for Wayne State (2-10, 1-8).

Saturday's state women

(At) Ball State 57, Central Michigan 45: Thelma Dis Agustsdotter scored 18 and Chyna Latimer 12 for Ball State (10-7, 3-4 MAC). Molly Davis scored 17 and Tiana Timpe 12 for Central Michigan (3-14, 1-7).

Western Michigan 63, (at) Miami (Ohio) 54: Taylor Williams scored 18, Reilly Jacobson 13 and Lauren Ross 11 for Western Michigan (10-4, 4-1 MAC). Peyton Scott scored 17 for Miami (6-8, 2-3).

Northern Illinois 85, (at) Eastern Michigan 76: A'Jah Davis scored 23 and Chelby Koker 17 for NIU (5-9, 2-44 MAC). Areanna Combs scored 23 and Danielle Rainey 17 for Eastern Michigan (4-9, 1-5).

Oakland 66, (at) Detroit Mercy 62: Breanne Beatty scored 17 and Kayla Luchenbach and Kahlaijah Dean 11 each for Oakland (9-8, 7-3 Horizon League), which defeated Detroit Mercy 80-50 at Oakland two days earlier. Irene Murua scored 14 and Daija Moses 13 for the Titans (0-16, 0-9).

Wayne State 60, (at) Purdue Northwest 48: Kate Sherwood scored 13, Alexis Miller 12 and Grace George 10 for Wayne State (10-4, 6-3 GLIAC). Reagan Courier scored 11 for Purdue Northwest (5-11, 2-7).