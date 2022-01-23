Clouden powers Spartans past Gophers, 74-71, for second consecutive win

Nia Clouden put had a big fourth quarter for Michigan State to lift the Spartans to a 74-71 victory over Minnesota at the Breslin Center on Sunday.

Clouden finished with 25 points, including 14 in the final period MSU (10-8, 4-3 Big Ten), who picked up their second straight victory. Matilda Ekh added 23 points, while Taiyier Parks added 11 points off the bench.

Sara Scalia carried Minnesota (9-11, 2-6 Big Ten) and scored 31 points, including seven of 13 from deep with Deja Winters chipping in 17 points.

Down two with the ball and 19 seconds left coming out of a time out, Scalia drove and missed a jumper to tie the game. At the other end, Matilda Ekh hit two free throws with 10 seconds left to go up four and seal the deal for the Spartans.