Wednesday state hoops: Cent. Michigan cruises to 70-59 win over Miami (Ohio)

Central Michigan entered their matchup with Miami (Ohio) Wednesday night without their head coach Heather Oesterle and leading scorer Molly Davis, but the rest of the team rallied for a 70-59 victory at home in Mid-American Conference play.

The Chippewas (4-14, 2-7 MAC) were led by senior Jahari Smith who finished with a career-high 21 points, along with 14 rebounds. Anika Weeks grabbed her third double-double finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Peyton Scott led all scorers with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists for the RedHawks (6-10, 2-5 MAC).

The win snaps a six-game losing streak for CMU. Without Davis on the floor, the Chippewas finished the game shooting a season-best 50% from the field on a 25-for-50 performance.

(At) Akron 68, Eastern Michigan 64: Areanna Combs tied a career-high with 32 points, while , but it was enough as Eastern Michigan fell to Akron on the road on Wednesday night, 68-64.

Ce'Nara Skanes added 16 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for Eagles (4-11, 1-7 MAC), who outscored Akron 13-9 in the fourth quarter, and closed a 15-point second-half deficit to just one, but could not complete the comeback.

Reagan Bass led the way with a team-high 23 points along with six rebounds for the visiting Zips (8-6, 5-3 MAC), with Jordyn Dawson filled the stat sheet with 22 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists.

(At) Bowling Green 67, Western Michigan 51: Amy Velasco led three double-figure scorers for Bowling Green with 15 points in a 67-51 victory over Western Michigan Wednesday night.

Elissa Brett added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Morgan Sharps also scored 12 points for the host Falcons (9-7, 4-3 MAC)

Lauren Ross scored a game-high 17 points for the Broncos (10-5, 4-2 MAC), with Taylor Williams adding 16.