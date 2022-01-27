Thursday's state hoops: No. 7 Michigan pounds No. 22 Ohio State, 77-58

Naz Hillmon scored 20 points and became Michigan's career leader in rebounds as the No. 7 Wolverines beat No. 22 Ohio State 77-58 on Thursday night.

Hillmon surpassed Trish Andrew’s record of 928 rebounds during the second half. She finished with 12 for her third straight double-double and now has 935 rebounds.

The Wolverines (18-2, 9-1 Big Ten) shot 49% and scored 36 points in the paint.

The Buckeyes (15-4, 7-3 Big Ten) trailed by just seven points after the first quarter, but shot just 16.7% in the second to trail 38-23 at halftime. Michigan closed the second quarter on a 7-0 run.

Leigha Brown added 16 points, Maddie Nolan had 13 and Emily Kiser scored 10 for Michigan.

The Wolverines swept the season series against the Buckeyes, earning their first win in Columbus since Jan. 16, 2018.

Ohio State shot 22-of-59, including an 8-of-30 mark in which it failed to make a field goal in the final 3:10 of the first half.

Jacy Sheldon had 15 points for Ohio State and Tanaya Beacham added 14.

The Wolverines picked up their fifth win in six games against ranked teams this season. They’ve won their last six games, outscoring opponents by an average of 23 points.

More women's hoops

Michigan State 79, (at) Penn State 58: Michigan State picked up a key Big Ten road win on Thursday, downing Penn State, 79-58.

The Spartans (11-8, 5-3 Big Ten) used a collective effort and cruised to victory led by Nia Clouden with 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Taiyier Parks added 15 points and eight rebounds as MSU had five players finish with double digits in scoring.

Makenna Marisa finished with a game-high 19 points for the Nittany Lions (9-10, 3-6 Big Ten) and Ali Brigham chipped in 11 points.

(At) Wayne State 75, Lake Superior State 50: Wayne State had 11 players score en route to a 75-50 thumping of Lake Superior State at home.

Kate Sherwood led the way for the Warriors (11-4,7-3 GLIAC) with 17 points and six rebounds, while Sam Cherney added 13 points and nine rebounds. Wayne State dominated in bench play, outscoring the Lakers, 29-10.

Makenzie Bray finished with a game-high 24 points and seven rebounds for Lake Superior State (2-11,1-6 GLIAC).

Men's hoops

(At) Detroit Mercy 80, Illinois-Chicago 67: After trailing by two at halftime, Detroit Mercy surged ahead to go on a 47-32 run to cruise for a 78-64 victory at home.

Antoine Davis finished with a game-high 18 points and nine assists for the Titans (7-10, 5-3 Horizon), who had five players score in double digits, including Matt Johnson adding 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Damaria Franklin scored 17 points and five rebounds to lead the way for the Flames (7-11, 3-6 Horizon).

(At) Wayne State 68, Lake Superior State 60: Avery Lewis recorded 16 points and nine rebounds to lead host Wayne State to a 68-60 conference win over Lake Superior State.

Detroit native and Western International grad Brailen Neely filled the stat sheet for the Warriors (3-10,2-8 GLIAC) with 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Malek Adams led the way for the Lakers (10-6,5-5 GLIAC) with 16 points and five rebounds.