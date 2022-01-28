COLLEGE

Friday's state hoops: Oakland falls to Robert Morris on the road, 73-65

Allen Jordan
The Detroit News
View Comments

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies attempted to make a fourth-quarter comeback, but it wasn't enough as they fell to Robert Morris on the road, 73-65, on Friday night. 

Esther Castedo finished with a game-high 17 points along with seven assists and five rebounds for the Colonials (7-10, 5-7 Horizon), with Ashya Klopfenstein adding 16 points and six rebounds. 

Kennedie Montue led Oakland (9-9, 7-4 Horizon) in scoring, putting up career-high 10 points in only 12 minutes off the bench, with four other players finishing with nine points each. 

Oakland guard Kennedie Montue (25) moves in for a lay-up past a defender.

Although both teams turned the ball over at least 20 times, Oakland committed more and could not overcome a 42 percent shooting percentage, with only a single player in double digits. 

(At) Youngstown State 78, Detroit Mercy 59: After hanging tough in the first quarter, Detroit Mercy couldn't keep pace as the Titans suffered a 78-59 loss to Youngstown State on Friday. 

Malia Magestro led a balanced attack for the Horizon League leading Penguins (17-2,11-1 Horizon) with 15 points to lead an offense that had five players score in double digits. 

Monique Pruitt finished with a game-high 19 points and seven rebounds for the Titans (0-17, 0-10 Horizon) and Brandi Washington added 13 points and five rebounds. 

View Comments