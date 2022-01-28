Friday's state hoops: Oakland falls to Robert Morris on the road, 73-65

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies attempted to make a fourth-quarter comeback, but it wasn't enough as they fell to Robert Morris on the road, 73-65, on Friday night.

Esther Castedo finished with a game-high 17 points along with seven assists and five rebounds for the Colonials (7-10, 5-7 Horizon), with Ashya Klopfenstein adding 16 points and six rebounds.

Kennedie Montue led Oakland (9-9, 7-4 Horizon) in scoring, putting up career-high 10 points in only 12 minutes off the bench, with four other players finishing with nine points each.

Although both teams turned the ball over at least 20 times, Oakland committed more and could not overcome a 42 percent shooting percentage, with only a single player in double digits.

(At) Youngstown State 78, Detroit Mercy 59: After hanging tough in the first quarter, Detroit Mercy couldn't keep pace as the Titans suffered a 78-59 loss to Youngstown State on Friday.

Malia Magestro led a balanced attack for the Horizon League leading Penguins (17-2,11-1 Horizon) with 15 points to lead an offense that had five players score in double digits.

Monique Pruitt finished with a game-high 19 points and seven rebounds for the Titans (0-17, 0-10 Horizon) and Brandi Washington added 13 points and five rebounds.