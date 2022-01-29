Saturday's state basketball: Cain leads Oakland to 7th straight home win

Associated Press and News staff

Rochester Hills — Jamal Cain had 26 points and 12 rebounds as Oakland won its seventh straight home game, topping Illinois-Chicago 81-74 on Saturday.

Trey Townsend scored 22 points, Jalen Moore had 17 points and eight assists and Micah Parrish scored 13 for Oakland (16-5, 9-1 Horizon League).

Damaria Franklin tied a career high with 25 points and had six assists for the Flames (7-12, 3-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Kevin Johnson added 22 points, six assists and five steals.

Oakland defeated Illinois-Chicago 81-77 on Dec. 2.

More state men

►Central Michigan 69, (at) Northern Illinois 63: Ralph Bissainthe had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Harrison Henderson had 16 points for Central Michigan (3-13, 2-3 Mid-American Conference). Kevin Miller added 14 points and seven assists. Cameron Healy had 11 points.

Keshawn Williams had 20 points for the Huskies (5-13, 2-6), who have now lost five consecutive games. Anthony Crump added 10 points and six rebounds.

Trendon Hankerson, who was second on the Huskies in scoring coming into the matchup with 11 points per game, scored five points on 2-of-12 shooting.

►(At) Ball State 83, Western Michigan 55: Miryne Thomas scored 18 points to lead five Ball State players in double figures, Tyler Cochran scored 14 points, Luke Bumbalough 13 and Demarius Jacobs and Payton Sparks scored 11 apiece. Ball State (10-10, 5-4 Mid-American) has won three straight after a three-game losing streak.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 22 points for Western Michigan which has now lost 10 straight. B. Artis White scored 21 points and Mileek McMillan 10 for the Broncos (4-16, 0-9).

►(At) Eastern Michigan 85, Miami (Ohio) 75: Noah Farrakhan had a career-high 28 points. Nathan Scott added 25 points for the Eagles. Scott also had 10 rebounds.

Mo Njie had nine rebounds for Eastern Michigan (8-11, 3-5 Mid-American Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Darion Spottsville added seven rebounds.

Eastern Michigan scored 55 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Isaiah Coleman-Lands scored a career-high 20 points for the RedHawks (9-10, 3-5). Dae Dae Grant added 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Kamari Williams had 11 points.

►Ferris State 75, (at) Wayne State 60: Logan Ryan scored 18 and Lee Higgins 14 for Ferris State (16-3, 11-0 GLIAC). Darian Owens-White scored 19 and Ray Williams Jr. had 10 rebounds for Wayne State (3-11, 2-9).

State women

►Akron 70, (at) Central Michigan 60: Jordyn Dawson scored 23 and Layne Ferrell 15 for Akron (9-6, 6-3 MAC). Jahari Smith scored 19 and Molly Davis 16 for Central Michigan (4-15, 2-8).

►(At) Western Michigan 74, Ohio 64: Western (11-5, 5-2 MAC) rolled after trailing 41-36 at halftime. Sydney Shafer scored 20, Lauren Ross 16 and Maddie Watters 15 for Western. Cierra Hooks scored 21 and Erica Johnson 19 for Ohio (11-6, 5-3).

►Eastern Michigan 80, (at) Miami (Ohio) 69: Areanna Combs scored 29, Ce'Nara Skanes 21 and Lachelle Austin 10 for Eastern (5-11, 2-7 MAC). Peyton Scott scored 32 for Miami (6-11, 2-6).

Ferris State 73, (at) Wayne State 65: Zoe Anderson scored 20, and Mallory McCartney and Chloe Idone each scored 13 for Ferris State (14-6, 8-4 GLIAC). Grace George scored 34 and Sam Cherney grabbed 16 rebounds for Wayne State (11-5, 7-4).